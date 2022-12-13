THE benchmark for the future of the Tamworth Country Music Festival will be set by the 2023 event, its manager said.
Nearly half of visitors have been coming every year for more than a decade, research from organisers shows.
The first year the festival is free from COVID restrictions will be a test to see if those loyal visitors return.
That's because, the past two years have given country music fans the opportunity to change their mind about what they want to do in January.
READ MORE:
"We're very, very conscious of the fact that we have to work very hard to get those people back that may have changed their plans over the last few years," event manager Barry Harley said.
"Our indications are that it should be close to being normal.
"And we're looking forward to that."
With the countdown clocking less than a month left until the big event kicks off on January 13, Mr Harley said there's quite a bit of activity that has to happen well before that.
It's always fever pitch near the pointy end of preparing for the festival, he said.
Setting up lighting, toilets and shower units, staging and production in venues and more is keeping organisers busy.
But the vibe is positive, Mr Harley said.
"We're getting some very, very positive stories back from venues and bookings, and ticket sales and artists generally."
Tamworth City Motel is already booked at 70 per cent capacity for the festival week.
After a few more confirmations come through, it will "definitely" be full, hotel manager Chitra Malla said.
"People love to be here because of this big event that happens every year," he said.
"It's more about getting people involved in this town and getting to know each other as well."
The Tudor Hotel is a popular spot to stay during the festival, because it's easy to visit gigs at the pubs in town, bartender Dilan Bateman said.
The hotel is starting to fill up its January bookings with guests.
"It's good for us because it brings in more revenue and gives all us bar staff different experiences," he said.
"The new bar staff can work in a faster environment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.