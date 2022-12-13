TAMWORTH has become one of two dog attack hot spots for posties across the state.
The unwanted title was revealed by Australia Post, which said its postmen and women had been subjected to nearly double the number of dog attacks in recent months, compared to last financial year.
Australia Post said Tamworth and Strathfield were the worst areas for dog-related incidents, with 351 incidents reported across NSW - 70 more than Queensland.
The postal service said now is its busiest time of the year but on average seven dog attack or related incidents were being recorded everyday.
Australia Post has pleaded with locals to secure their dogs, revealing some of the attacks have left workers with severe or debilitating injuries, which have required hospital or other medical treatment.
"As we head into the busiest delivery time of the year, we want to ensure that our posties are protected. Dogs are territorial by nature, so even the sweetest dog can be a danger to our posties," Australia Post's Susan Davies said.
"We've had posties sustain a range of injuries including puncture wounds, lacerations, scratches and bites. Sadly, team members have also suffered from long-term psychological impacts following an attack.
"Our posties are just trying to do their job and if they feel that a situation is unsafe when they approach a home, they will not make the delivery.
"Our team's safety has to come first, so we really want to stress the need for people to secure their dogs, especially if they are expecting a delivery."
