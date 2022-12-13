TIME is the gift Tamworth Family Support Service hopes to give residents in need this Christmas.
"There's such pressure on trying to be the best parent, and a lot of people unfortunately think that's about buying stuff," CEO Belinda Kotris said.
The service is helping families be present together, by allowing them to stop stressing about purchases.
READ MORE:
The Green Shirt Appeal, which raises money to buy items for people in need, has amassed $833 of it's $2,500 goal.
But a boost from accounting firm PKF can be expected.
Each attendee at the firm's lunch on Tuesday donated $20, with half going towards the charity.
"We just think it's a great cause to help fundraise for the Green Shirt Appeal," PKF audit team and marketing coordinator Audrey Barton said.
