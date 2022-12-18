A MAN has admitted to a late-night hit-and-run in Tamworth which left one man in a coma and another woman injured.
Daniel John Sams fronted Tamworth District Court via video link for the first time since he was taken into custody.
"[This is the] first time in the district court, we will be seeking the matter go to the February sittings for sentence," solicitor for the Crown Madeleine Mulvaney said.
The 38-year-old was asked to formally enter pleas to the serious charges of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a car, and dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.
"Guilty," Sams replied after each allegation was read to him.
Judge Andrew Coleman asked public defender Stuart Bouveng if the matter would be ready to be finalised when the district court sits in Tamworth again in February.
Mr Bouveng said it would be, and that the defence had already had a specialist assessment done for Sams.
"We actually have the ... report now," Mr Bouveng told the court.
Judge Coleman explained to Sams that his matter would go back to court in the new year for a date to be set sometime in the seven-week sittings, which start in late February.
"Okay, thank you, Your Honour," Sams replied.
Sams was behind the wheel of a Toyota Echo sedan when it struck a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman as they walked along the edge of Manilla Road in Oxley Vale, just before midnight on January 8.
Sams fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.
During a successful detention application in the local court last month, the court heard the male victim remained in a coma more than 10 months on.
Sams was granted strict bail in the days after his arrest, but it was revoked under new laws and he was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing, meaning he will spend the Christmas period behind bars.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
