A rare opportunity to be quiet and reflective during the busy holiday season is on offer at Tamworth City Uniting Church.
The church is hosting a Blue Christmas Service to recognise loss and grief are felt no matter the season.
"There are a lot of reasons that people are not necessarily happy at Christmas time," office secretary Nicolette Willis said.
"Although that's what everyone thinks is the ideal picture."
It is the first time the Church will offer the peaceful tradition.
It is typically held on the 21st of December in the northern hemisphere, which is the longest night.
"It's an opportunity to bring light into a dark space," she said.
"And remember those you've lost, or remember that there is a God that's there to help us through this difficult time."
The service will provide a place to be with others without putting on a false face of celebration, Reverend Betty Stroud said.
It will also allow for a bit of relief from the pressure to be joyous and happy.
"Time is quietly taken to remember the life of the loved person who has died, or other loss experienced," she said.
"Having done this, people feel much freer to move on and celebrate with family and friends."
The service commences at 7 pm on Thursday December 15 at Tamworth City Uniting Church. Following the service, a light supper will be served.
