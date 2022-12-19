THE PASSENGER in an allegedly stolen ute when it was stopped by road spikes near Tamworth has fronted court for sentencing.
Bree Gilkison was handed 18-month good behaviour orders after pleading guilty in Gunnedah Local Court to the charge of joyriding in a stolen car as well as a fraud offence.
Magistrate Te'res Sia ordered the 31-year-old to do 100 hours of community service, undertake drug or alcohol counselling and be supervised.
Gilkison was arrested at a property after the vehicle she was a passenger in hit road spikes on Appleby Lane on the morning of November 7.
Narrabri highway patrol police spotted an Isuzu D-Max ute, which had earlier been reported stolen, travelling along the Kamilaroi Highway about 9.40am
A pursuit was allegedly sparked and police tracked the ute to Mullaley and then onto Manilla - which covers a distance of more than 100km - before they lost sight of it.
READ ALSO:
Officers were then called to reports those travelling in the ute had stolen petrol from Manilla.
The ute was later seen driving along Fossickers Way towards Tamworth and officers again gave chase, but had to call off the pursuit because it became unsafe, according to police.
Road spikes were deployed on Appleby Lane and police said the ute's tyre was deflated before it continued onto a property on Meldorn Lane.
Gilkison was arrested, but was not accused of the police pursuits, or of stealing the ute.
A 27-year-old man, who remains before the courts, was also taken into custody at the time.
Gilkison was charged at Tamworth Police Station with being carried in a conveyance taken without consent; and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Gilkison was also sentenced at the time in Gunnedah Local Court for separate charges she was facing of possessing ammunition without authority; possessing a barrel for a firearm; and acquiring a firearm part without authority.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.