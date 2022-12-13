Returning Gunnedah coach Dan Martin admits the sense of unfinished business after coming heartbreakingly short of ending the club's 52 year Central North premiership drought was a big reason in his decision to go around for a fifth season at the helm.
But it wasn't the only one.
After being confirmed as the Red Devils first grade coach, Martin said it was "a little bit the motivation of not winning", but also that he'd "probably be lost without being involved".
It's been a big part of his life for the last seven years.
Before taking over the coaching role ahead of the 2019 season, he was the manager and assistant to Jason Waerea the three years before that.
Guiding the Red Devils to a second straight minor premiership this season, Martin said the club pretty left it up to him.
"Because of how we went they weren't really scouting for coaches," he said.
"They said it's up to me what I want to do."
In the initial weeks after their grand final loss to Narrabri unsure of whether he did want to commit to another season, ultimately the desire to go that one step further and put an end to what, for him, has felt four years of unfinished business, proved too strong.
"I've had that sense (unfinished business) since 2019," he said.
They hosted the minor semi-final that year only to knocked out by eventual champions Pirates. The 2020 season was then cancelled due to COVID. Then in 2021 they finished minor premiers only for the finals series not to go ahead.
He won't be really looking to change too much.
"We'll just continue on doing what we have been doing," he said.
"The guys just didn't put it together in that last one (game)."
They will have a couple of fresh eyes with former Tamworth coach Peter Burke coming on board as assistant coach.
"He was floating around the back end of last year, gave a few pointers towards the end of last year," Martin said.
"When someone of that calibre is offering advice and opinions you'd be crazy not to listen to it."
He isn't sure at this stage how they will shape up and what players will or won't be available.
They do have a couple of major injuries in Lachie Mack and Tim McDermott. Mack missed most of the season after injuring his knee while McDermott broke his ankle during the grand final.
"Sam Crane is going to go travelling and may or may not be back," he added.
"But there's always new blokes that turn up."
He hasn't set a start date for pre-season yet, but is looking at around mid-January.
They do have a couple of trials pencilled in, one against the SCU Marlins in Coffs Harbour in the middle of March. They are also set to host Tamworth after the two clubs played in Tamworth this year.
There are a few new faces in the 2023 coaching line-up with Mack and club stalwart Matt Hannay teaming up to coach the women's side, while Ed Howarth, Andrew Ceeney and Derek Henning will look after second grade.
