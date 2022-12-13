Tamworth's much-loved Powerstation Museum will be able to expand it's display to include some larger items not already on show, thanks to a recent state government grant.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has announced a grant of $241,750 from Round 2 the NSW Government's Creative Capital Minor Works and Equipment program.
The Powerstation Museum is "bursting at the seams," Mr Anderson said, and this funding will allow the museum to grow by extending the existing Engine Shed.
It's important that we continue to celebrate that heritage.- Kevin Anderson MP
"Our city was the first in Australia to flick the switch for electric street lighting in Australia, so it's important that we continue to celebrate that heritage," Mr Anderson said.
"The volunteers at the museum do a fantastic job curating the extensive collection of everything electrical, while giving tourists a great insight into the history of electricity and appliances."
Mr Anderson said the grant will go towards an expanded engine shed, which will be used for collection care and object digitisation, ensuring that the collection is accessible and is preserved for future generations of heritage enthusiasts.
"Congratulations to council for winning this significant grant and thank you to the many volunteers who contribute to preserving our history," Mr Anderson said.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb, said a lack of space had been a limiting factor for the museum volunteers in the past.
"As an important part of our city's history, it is wonderful that this museum will now be able to show off all the historic objects in the collection and allow space for a new digitisation studio to ensure our history is recorded for future generations," Cr Webb said.
