A breakaway on the final lap saw Tim Corben claim the honours in the latest heat of the Lake Keepit Sailing Club's Club Championship Series.
It was the only race on Sunday with Corben reporting that the wind gods were not on their side.
"An excellent nor-easterly was blowing down the lake while the members were having their December meeting, and it steadily died to a drifter by the official race start time," the Lake Keepit commodore said.
A mixed fleet of six laser sailing dinghies, two catamarans and one trailer yacht presented for the 1pm start.
"Robbie Cull (Lake Keepit) began extremely well and led the slow moving fleet to the first windward mark," Corben said, with himself and Lachlan Overton (Farrer student) very close behind.
"This trio of lasers opened up a gap on the fleet and remained together for the majority of the race, until the last lap of the triangular course."
Pulling away to a boat length lead from Overton and Cull, Corben took a more northerly direction to the other two boats, "who had little breeze up the middle of the work to windward".
This enabled him to get a break away.
"Closely bunched boats battled for the minor placings with John Sumner (Gunnedah) sailing his laser radial to close the gap on the leaders and claim third place on corrected time," he continued.
The club's last race for the year will be this Sunday following the Christmas luncheon.
"We continue to have very close racing with a good age mix within our fleet of youngsters and older sailors competing every weekend and we are looking forward to the second part of our season in the new year," Corben said.
He also advised that places for the three day Learn to Sail Camp on January 2, 3 and 4 are filling quickly so if any families wish to have an intensive three days of learning to sail they should contact the club through secretary Jeanette Bulcher or himself (details are on the club's website).
