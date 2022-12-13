The Northern Daily Leader

Sailing: Tim Corben prevails in Heat 5 of Lake Keepit Sailing Club's Club Championship Series

December 13 2022 - 12:00pm
Tamworth's Robert Kelly tries to keep in touch with the leaders during Sunday's Club Championship series heat. Picture Supplied

A breakaway on the final lap saw Tim Corben claim the honours in the latest heat of the Lake Keepit Sailing Club's Club Championship Series.

