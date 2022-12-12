Neil Evans gives his tips for today's Tamworth meeting

TUESDAY Dec 13, 2022
1st Race @ 1.15pm
*Track GOOD 4 (possible downgrade) & Rail out +3m:
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00
*RACE 1 @ 1.15pm TJC CHRISTMAS RACE DAY DEC 24 MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 8. MISS SHALAA (Jason Deamer/Lee Magorrian; 57kg & barrier 8) -A strong summer time meeting opens up with the maidens over the mile. Alot to like about this consistent provincial 4YO mare who is primed to strike 4th-up in just her second prep. Chased home a smart winner in heavy ground at Scone two starts back before sticking on okay from the front in a much deeper provincial race over this trip. Better when she sits off the speed, and this is a clear drop in class.
DANGERS: 6. **Hammoon Thunder; 7. *Sukhbir; 9. *Protectabella
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: MISS SHALAA to WIN & Quinella: 6 and 8
*RACE 2 @ 1.50pm AUSTRALIAN BLOODSTOCK MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. PYRAMID OF FIRE (Cameron Crockett/Jake Pracey-Holmes; 59kg & barrier 3) -Back to the sprint trip we come for a testing and competitive dash. Keen on this improving four-year-old by Sizzling who can pounce 4th-up from a softer gate, with key gear changes and back on firmer ground. Was heavily backed last time at Quirindi before working home late, but the ground there was very chopped up, and much better suited here 26 days between runs
DANGERS: 3. *Uncle Alf; 5. *Injada; 10. **Island Tide
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: PYRAMID OF FIRE to WIN
*RACE 3 @ 2.25pm TJC LADIES RACE DAY JAN 28 MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. RUSSIAN STANDARD (Cody Morgan/Lee Magorrian; 59kg & barrier 8) -Still got enough faith in this talented and wayward home track Capitalist four-year-old who returns for another crack at landing the maiden. Has been placed in four of his last five runs over 18 months, and ever since he debuted for a metro stable has found ways to go under, often as a short-priced or hot favorite. Hasn't publicly trialled this time which may be a good thing given his barrier manners in the past. Reportedly has been working well, and first start on a firmer track for a long time can prove the big key
DANGERS: 4. *Threetimeslucky; 5. *Devilicious
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: RUSSIAN STANDARD to WIN
*RACE 4 @ 3.05pm TJC COUNTRY MUSIC RACE DAY JAN 19 COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 7. FINDING ALICE (Cassandra Stummer/TBA & barrier 12) -The toughest and most open clash of the day, but love the value of this progressive and sparingly raced 6YO Muswellbrook mare who can launch second-up after chasing home a smart winner to a neck margin first-up at the provincials off a seven month spell. Normally holds form into the next run, and she's been placed 6 times from 11 starts so far, often against deeper opposition. Stable is underrated.
DANGERS: 2. *Bit Of A Step; 4. **Outback Ringer; 5. *Dubliner Boy; 9. **Fiery Panz
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: FINDING ALICE Each Way & Trifecta: 4,7,9/2,4,5,7,9/2,4,5,7,9
*RACE 5 @ 3.40pm COURTHOUSE HOTEL TAMWORTH BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. STAR IMPACT (Kris Lees/Andrew Gibbons; 58.5kg & barrier 2) -Fairly even contest again, and not much between a few of these. That said, this well bred and still improving 4YO provincial mare gets all the ticks. Hasn't been far away in three runs since a smart maiden win in heavy ground at Scone. Draws to get an ideal run right behind the speed, and crucially a senior country rider is back aboard
DANGERS: 1. *Weather Channel; 3. *Leave Me Be; 9. *Rainbow Rocket
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: STAR IMPACT to WIN
*RACE 6 @ 4.20pm TAB.COM.AU COUNTRY BOOSTED CLASS 2 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. ROUSSOS (Craig Martin/Lee Magorrian; 58kg & barrier 2) -Plenty of confidence in this tough and still improving home track 4YO by Dream Ballad who can go back-to-back. Put the writing on the wall two starts ago finishing hard from midfield before sitting closer at Gunnedah 10 days ago and sweeping past for a dominant win. This is a bit tougher, but draws to find a similar run with good cover, and carries 1kg less
DANGERS: 8. **Stormy Pluck; 4. *Majestic Wings
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: ROUSSOS to WIN & Quinella: 2 and 8
*RACE 7 @ 4.55pm ROBERT OATLEY WINES CLASS 1HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. LIGHTFAST (Paul Messara/Donovan Dillon; 59kg & barrier 9) -There's a sense of timing about this progressive four-year-old gelding by Dundeel who shapes nicely here rising in distance 3rd-up. Sat midfield before finishing well 10 days ago, and this is off-speed peaking time in his second career prep. Naturally bred to get further, and nothing will be closing off stronger
DANGERS: 2. **Tennagain; 3. *Island Lass; 4. *Apple Cubed
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: LIGHTFAST to WIN & Quinella: 1 and 2
*RACE 8 @ 5.30pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 5. BRUDENELL (Kris Lees/Lee Magorrian; 59.5kg & barrier 6) -We wrap up the meeting over the short course, and ultra keen on this lightly raced and progressive three-year-old by Russian Revolution who drops significantly in class second-up for the leading provincial yard. Showed speed resuming to lead for a long way in a much deeper metro race than this, and suitably stays at the distance. The one to beat!
DANGERS: 6. *Anchors Point; 10. *Lavish Lady
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: BRUDENELL to WIN
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R3 3. RUSSIAN STANDARD** Expect: $3.50- $3.65; My Early Rating: $2.17
R5 4. STAR IMPACT* Expect: $3.75 - $4.25; My Early Rating: $2.80
R8 5. BRUDENELL*** Expect: $2.15 - $2.25; My Early Rating: $1.60
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R4 7. FINDING ALICE (E/W)* Expect: $7.50 - $8.00; My Early Rating: $4.95
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R1 Quinella: 6 and 8
R7 Quinella: 1 and 2
