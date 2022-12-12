Neil Evans gives his tips for today's Tamworth meeting

TOP SELECTION: 3. RUSSIAN STANDARD (Cody Morgan/Lee Magorrian; 59kg & barrier 8) -Still got enough faith in this talented and wayward home track Capitalist four-year-old who returns for another crack at landing the maiden. Has been placed in four of his last five runs over 18 months, and ever since he debuted for a metro stable has found ways to go under, often as a short-priced or hot favorite. Hasn't publicly trialled this time which may be a good thing given his barrier manners in the past. Reportedly has been working well, and first start on a firmer track for a long time can prove the big key