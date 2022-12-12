The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Manilla Tigers captain-coach Mitch Doring signs on for another year at the helm

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 13 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Doring and his Manilla Tigers teammates are upbeat about the season ahead. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

After a season in which they lost all 16 games (two by forfeit), finished a distant last on the ladder, and generally had little to celebrate, one might be forgiven for thinking that the Manilla Tigers are downbeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.