Rugby League: Ticket sales for 2023 NRL clash between Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs open

By Zac Lowe
December 12 2022 - 6:00pm
Tickets for the Wests Tigers' next match in Tamworth, set for July 28 of next year, are now on sale. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

After a sellout crowd for the Wests Tigers' game against the Cronulla Sharks in August, James Cooper expects the NRL clash scheduled for Scully Park in 2023 to be even bigger.

