After a sellout crowd for the Wests Tigers' game against the Cronulla Sharks in August, James Cooper expects the NRL clash scheduled for Scully Park in 2023 to be even bigger.
And early ticket sales for the Tigers' fixture against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which began this morning, appear to support the West Entertainment Group (WEG) deputy CEO's prediction.
"The ticket sales this morning ... have all but exhausted the allocation for today's release," Cooper said.
"Early indications are that we should at least match that sellout figure of just over 10,000."
If anything, Cooper hopes they can find room for even more fans to squeeze into Scully Park next year.
Today marked the first day of ticket sales for the fixture, which is set for July 28.
Tigers members got first access to tickets, which will open to Rabbitohs and WEG members from tomorrow, and go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.
The impact of hosting a team like the Rabbitohs, who Cooper said are "one of the most well-supported, if not the most supported, team in the league", is not lost on WEG.
"The Facebook post we put up about this announcement has been the greatest reach we've had across any of our posts, ever," he said.
But, he added, the importance of hosting NRL fixtures ripples far beyond Scully Park.
"It's obviously good for us as an organisation, but the impact is far greater," Cooper said.
"It's across our city, across our region more broadly. The cafes are busy, the town's alive for the week that the Tigers are here."
In that spirit, he confirmed that the club is once again looking to immerse itself in the community prior to the game.
Details are not yet available, but Cooper assured the Leader that locals would once again have the chance to interact with some of their favourite NRL stars in 2023.
WEG and Rabbitohs members will receive emails with a link and promo code through which they can purchase tickets. From Wednesday, tickets for the game can be accessed through the WEG website without a promo code.
