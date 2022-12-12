Family home offers comfort, location | 62 Murray Street, East Tamworth

Conveniently set on a corner block, nestled among the maple and jacaranda trees of East Tamworth, this spacious family home offers great privacy with established gardens capturing serenity and grandeur.
When you step inside this stunning brick home you are greeted by grand rooms with 10ft high ceilings and polished timber floors.
This property offers exceptional living potential with formal living perfectly suited to provide great comfort.
Boasting a beautiful, large living room with the warm embrace of a combustion wood fireplace, and for the warmer months is equipped with multiple ceiling fans and split system air conditioner.
The four bedrooms are all equipped with built-in wardrobes ensuring you have all the space and storage you will need.
The spacious kitchen and dining is well suited for family cooking with great appliances including a large free standing Smeg gas cooktop, electric oven and Bosch dishwasher. Couple this with dining space overlooking established gardens, your meal times will not only be easy, but enjoyable.
The main bathroom is roomy and is equipped with shower and bathtub, as well as an additional powder room for family convenience.
Outdoor living will be a delight with two balconies overlooking well-established gardens.
This home offers a relaxed lifestyle within walking distance to the Tamworth CBD, Anzac Park and many other amenities. You will indeed live the perfect family life with this large home emanating a comfortable lifestyle.
The property is surrounded by other quality homes and the convenience of this location will make you feel at home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.