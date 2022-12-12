The Northern Daily Leader
On the market: 62 Murray Street, East Tamworth

Updated December 12 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 1:14pm
Property of the week | 62 Murray Street, East Tamworth

Family home offers comfort, location | 62 Murray Street, East Tamworth
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 3-car garage
  • AGENCY: Partner Now Property
  • AGENT: Jacqui Powell
  • CONTACT: 0419 444 564
  • PRICE: $639,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Conveniently set on a corner block, nestled among the maple and jacaranda trees of East Tamworth, this spacious family home offers great privacy with established gardens capturing serenity and grandeur.

