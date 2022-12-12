AN outdoor playing deck for the city's smallest residents has been given the green light to take shape, as a new childcare centre prepares to open early next year.
The Little Kindy childcare centre build in East Tamworth, on the corner of Raglan and North Street, is one step closer to opening with work underway to install a large deck, retaining wall and fence overlooking Long Gully.
The build was ticked off by Tamworth Regional Council despite Long Gully being prone to flooding.
The development application seeking approval for the construction was submitted to council by Sydney-based company Hampton Property Group in October.
READ ALSO:
At the time, company director Derek Miller confirmed to the Leader the outdoor deck would be well away from flood waters.
"The location of the proposed deck and support posts are not located within the level of the 100-year flood pattern," he said.
The deck area will provide a suitable location for outdoor play and minimise earth fill works.
The play area will be surrounded by a 1.8 metre fence.
Mr Miller is also the developer of the East Tamworth Medical Centre, which houses a Little Kindy location, as well as the centre on Kenny Drive in West Tamworth.
Single Builders has been behind the construction of the East Tamworth facility, which started in July.
The new $2.1 million centre is expected to offer 80 childcare places and is predicted to open in January next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.