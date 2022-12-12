The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council approves outdoor play deck for new Little Kindy East Tamworth location

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The developers behind Little Kindy in East Tamworth have been given approval from Tamworth Regional Council to add a deck, retaining wall and fencing to the facility. Picture by Peter Hardin

AN outdoor playing deck for the city's smallest residents has been given the green light to take shape, as a new childcare centre prepares to open early next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.