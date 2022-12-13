The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Stepping Back in Time || Our city's early years: 1917 to 1921

By Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
December 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's first motorised fire-engine, a 'Garford', which arrived in 1919, replacing previous manually-drawn and horse-drawn vehicles. Captain Fred White at the wheel in Marius St, Imperial Hotel in the background.

We continue the sixth episode continuation of Tamworth History chronology, dating back to 1818, this week looking at the years 1917 to 1921.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.