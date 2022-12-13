1919 - The Pneumonic Influenza Epidemic (the 'Spanish Flu') had a severe impact around the world, including Australia, with Tamworth setting up an auxiliary hospital for 'Flu patients in the Tamworth Showground pavillion. A forerunner of today's COVID epidemic in its effect on the town, with a significant number of deaths occurring: // The Tamworth Church of England Girls School opened, originally with only 17 pupils. Classes were held in the St Johns Parish Hall with boarder accommodation at 125 and 112 Brisbane St. The School later relocated in 1923 to become Calrossy C.E.G.S. nearby in Brisbane St: // A branch of the Farmers & Graziers Association was opened, the office located at 430-434 Peel St: // The Christian Brothers College (C.B.C.) for boys was established, originally in the 'White St Hall' and later moved to Carthage St, where St Nicholas Primary School is now located: // Tamworth's horse-drawn fire-engine was replaced by a motorised 'Garford' vehicle, capable of delivering about 1,300 litres of water per minute (SEE PHOTO): // The newly-formed Tamworth Bowling Club established a 35 x 37m green on a Council land-grant of 61 x 73m at the corner of 'Britten Park' (now ANZAC Park), soon accumulating 60 members: // Tamworth High School officially opened on March 25, then located at the corner of Brisbane and Napier streets, now a part of Tamworth Public School. With an initial enrolment of 175 and a staff of eight teachers, it was the 23rd High School to be established in NSW. (SEE PHOTO): // Charles Jeffries Britten died at age 66, recognised locally for many aspects of Tamworth's society - business, farming, local government, sport and recreation, etc: // Tamworth's second Anzac Day March on April 25, progressing from No.1 Oval via Fitzroy, Peel and Brisbane St to the Theatre Royal (now CH Boutique Hotel site): // St Josephs Convent opened at its current site in Bridge St with Infants, Primary and Secondary education originally provided: // The first known demonstration of a tractor in the Tamworth District, a 'Fordson' model on the property 'Klori', although traction engines and steam tractors had been around for a few years prior: // The first aeroplane to and and take off in Tamworth, a two-seater single-engine Avro 504K bi-plane, piloted bt Captain Leslie Holden M.C., with mechanic Sgt. Murphy. The landing was in "King's Paddock", now known as Taminda. Fund-raising joy flights were given: // c 1919 - The Tamworth and District Tennis Association was formed, with eight fenced courts erected where today's Regional Playground is situated at the end of Bicentennial Park.