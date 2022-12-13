We continue the sixth episode continuation of Tamworth History chronology, dating back to 1818, this week looking at the years 1917 to 1921.
1917 - Major Eric Hyman awarded the DSO for his part in leading the Light Horse Bayonet Charge at Beersheba in Turkey in World War I. Hyman later acquired his 'Hillvue' farm in South Tamworth, the homestead on the later Hillvue Road/Garden street corner. The family later played a major role in the naming of locations - Hillvue Road, family name streets, Hyman Park, etc with Chauvel Park named after Major Hyman's War Commander-General: // The first official visit by a Prime Minister, William Morris Hughes, arriving to support the Government's World War Conscription campaign: // The Girl Guides movement commenced in Tamworth: // c 1917 - Female Hockey first played in Tamworth, organised by Tamworth High School teacher Miss Wright.
1918 - The start of a severe 12 month drought, Tamworth receiving only 326mm of rain in that period: // An aircraft was purchased for the War Effort from local donations, Plane No.2295, handed over to defence forces on February 19. The money raised (3034 pounds) was regarded as a world record at the time, the equivalent of over $18,000 in today's value: // The first recorded local ANZAC Day March, attended by 50 or more returned men, plus a number of army cadets: // A Tamworth branch of the Returned Sailors and Soldiers League (later the R.S.L.) formed on May 5: // The 'March for Freedom' reached Tamworth from Armidale on May 12, with around 250 Army recruits plus potential recruits, continuing on to Newcastle two days later: // The John Oxley Centenary was recognised with the unveiling of a memorial on Manilla Road by NSW Premier Hon. W.A. Holman on September 4, together with school involvement and an official luncheon: // The Gipps St Memorial Avenue was dedicated on September 15 by Mayor W.A. Bourne. The Sydney Royal Botanic Gardens donated 280 trees for the Avenue, many of which are still growing: // Word reached Tamworth on November 11 that the World War Armistice had been signed, announced by Mayor W.A. Bourne and Town Clerk V.G. Kable, leading to great local celebration. (November 11 now Remembrance Day): // The Tamworth Golf Club relocated to the West Tamworth Showground, setting up a 9-hole sand-green course.
1919 - The Pneumonic Influenza Epidemic (the 'Spanish Flu') had a severe impact around the world, including Australia, with Tamworth setting up an auxiliary hospital for 'Flu patients in the Tamworth Showground pavillion. A forerunner of today's COVID epidemic in its effect on the town, with a significant number of deaths occurring: // The Tamworth Church of England Girls School opened, originally with only 17 pupils. Classes were held in the St Johns Parish Hall with boarder accommodation at 125 and 112 Brisbane St. The School later relocated in 1923 to become Calrossy C.E.G.S. nearby in Brisbane St: // A branch of the Farmers & Graziers Association was opened, the office located at 430-434 Peel St: // The Christian Brothers College (C.B.C.) for boys was established, originally in the 'White St Hall' and later moved to Carthage St, where St Nicholas Primary School is now located: // Tamworth's horse-drawn fire-engine was replaced by a motorised 'Garford' vehicle, capable of delivering about 1,300 litres of water per minute (SEE PHOTO): // The newly-formed Tamworth Bowling Club established a 35 x 37m green on a Council land-grant of 61 x 73m at the corner of 'Britten Park' (now ANZAC Park), soon accumulating 60 members: // Tamworth High School officially opened on March 25, then located at the corner of Brisbane and Napier streets, now a part of Tamworth Public School. With an initial enrolment of 175 and a staff of eight teachers, it was the 23rd High School to be established in NSW. (SEE PHOTO): // Charles Jeffries Britten died at age 66, recognised locally for many aspects of Tamworth's society - business, farming, local government, sport and recreation, etc: // Tamworth's second Anzac Day March on April 25, progressing from No.1 Oval via Fitzroy, Peel and Brisbane St to the Theatre Royal (now CH Boutique Hotel site): // St Josephs Convent opened at its current site in Bridge St with Infants, Primary and Secondary education originally provided: // The first known demonstration of a tractor in the Tamworth District, a 'Fordson' model on the property 'Klori', although traction engines and steam tractors had been around for a few years prior: // The first aeroplane to and and take off in Tamworth, a two-seater single-engine Avro 504K bi-plane, piloted bt Captain Leslie Holden M.C., with mechanic Sgt. Murphy. The landing was in "King's Paddock", now known as Taminda. Fund-raising joy flights were given: // c 1919 - The Tamworth and District Tennis Association was formed, with eight fenced courts erected where today's Regional Playground is situated at the end of Bicentennial Park.
1920 - Tamworth Municipal Council sank a second well in the old Scott Road area to supplement the original 1912 well in addressing the town's main water supply: // The 'New State' movement commenced, widely supported in Tamworth and other North-West areas: // The huge Namoi Electorate reverted to three separate electorates, with Frank Augustus Chaffey representing the new Tamworth Electorate: // His Royal Highness Edward, Prince of Wales visited Tamworth on August 4, with a crowd estimated at "at least 10 000 people" gathered for his arrival by train: // c 1920 - The commencement of a successful limestone quarry at Attunga, which continued for many years.
1921 - The first known crystal set was made in Tamworth by Clifford Stanfield, to listen for radio signals, thence getting the first morse-code signals ever received in Tamworth from 12 metre pole wires, coming from Sydney Radio V.I.S. and from ships at sea: // Your great local paper of today the Northern Daily Leader replaced the name of 'Tamworth Daily Observer' on January 1, located at 393 Peel St: // The first Learn-to-Swim classes financed by the Department of Education from January 7 to 17 in a section of the river about 90m downstream from the main Peel River Bridge, resulting in 68 boys and 58 girls given "learned to swim" accreditation: // Tamworth's first public swimming pool was opened on January 26, the Paradise Sandbag Weir, just upstream from Paradise Bridge, attended by at least 3000 people: // Bective Soldiers Settlement was commenced as part of a government resumption from Bective Station, the settlement area comprising 51 farms spread over 12,000 hectares: // c 1921 - The Northern Motorists Association (later NRMA) began to service the Tamworth area and other North-West centres, originally with 6 patrol men: // c 1921 - Probably the first Baseball played in Tamworth, by both boys and girls at Tamworth High School: // c 1921 - Prior to 1921 most Car Drivers Licences could be gained by the applicants confirming they could drive, without necessarily undergoing an official driving test.
