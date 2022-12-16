The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Emma Gray swapping the stick for the clipboard as she follows coaching passion

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Gray has had a big 2022, and is excited about what 2023 will bring. Her achievements included winning the NIAS Chairpersons Award.

For Emma Gray the passion for teaching extends beyond the classroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.