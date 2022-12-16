For Emma Gray the passion for teaching extends beyond the classroom.
Due to next year start a teaching degree at UNE, the recently-graduated Armidale local also has a strong interest in hockey coaching.
Something she is keen to pursue into the future, she has been coaching locally, and New England junior rep sides, for a couple of years now, and has recently taken on an assistant coaching role with the Northern Inland Academy of Sport hockey program.
It comes after she wrapped up her two year playing involvement in the academy by winning the Chairpersons Award and being the girls hockey squad nomination for the 2022 Athlete of the Year.
Both were big honours, Gray said, especially the Chair's Award, which recognises an athlete 'who has displayed outstanding sportsmanship on and off the field'.
It came as "a big surprise" but was a reflection of the effort she has put into NIAS over the last 12 months, really stepping up as a leader and mentor for the younger players.
Hockey however wasn't always her first sporting choice. In fact Gray might have still been playing soccer but for the lack of a competition, with girls, at that time, not being allowed to play with the boys past the under-10s.
"So I had to find a new sport, and one of my high school teachers conned my mum into letting me play hockey," she recalled.
She hasn't looked back: hockey is her life now.
And possibly her future.
The soon-to-be 18-year-old said she would "love" to go as far as she can in the coaching world, conceding that as a player she has probably "reached my peak".
She still has representative ambitions, and after making in into the Athlete Acceleration Program (AAP) squad for the first time is hopeful of being selected in of the NSW under-18s teams for next year's nationals, but doesn't really see herself progressing too much further.
"Coming from a small regional town, you have to move to a big city, and then eventually you've got to move to Perth (where the national program is based)," she said.
"I love playing hockey, but I don't love playing hockey that much."
She'd much rather "be helping the kids get further".
"Coaching, there is just so many opportunities to just help so many kids," she said.
One of the teams she coaches is "a little under-11s team" at her club Harlequins.
Coaching them has been a bit of a full circle experience being where she started her journey, but a lot of fun and very rewarding.
"A lot of kids come in at the age of 10 or 11, and you can really set up the foundational skills for them," she said.
As far as rep sides, last year she took the New England under-13s team away to the state championships, and this year had the under-15s team that won Division 2.
