Harness Racing: Inter Dominion success for Tamworth harness racing enthusiasts

By Julie Maughan
December 11 2022 - 8:00pm
Tamworth mini trotters Reba Brown (left) and Rylee Kiddle (right) show off their winning rugs and trophies from Saturday night's Inter-Dominion finals. Picture by Tanya Welsh

It was a big night for Tamworth harness racing enthusiasts young and old at the SENTrack Inter Dominion Finals at Tabcorp Park Melton Victoria on Saturday night.

