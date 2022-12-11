It was a big night for Tamworth harness racing enthusiasts young and old at the SENTrack Inter Dominion Finals at Tabcorp Park Melton Victoria on Saturday night.
The $250,000 Trotters Inter Dominion was won by Just Believe, which is raced by the Iona Trotter syndicate. The syndicate includes Tamworth's David Pike, Terry Browne, Mark Lowe, Bob Peterson, and Greg and Judy McDonell and Inverell's Margot Sweeney.
"We were confident before the race, even with the draw," Peterson told Trots TV at the trackside presentation.
Trained by Jess Tubbs with her husband Greg Sugars handling the reins, Just believe went through the Inter Dominion Heats and Final series undefeated before overcoming the 12 barrier in the final for a half neck win over Majestuoso (Kate Gath). $2.30 race favourite Queen Elida, driven by Chris Alford, was another two metres away third.
"Jess Tubbs and Greg have done a terrific job with the horse," Peterson added.
The members of the Tamworth Regional Mini Trots were also in the spotlight, taking out all of the Inter Dominion Finals for mini trotters on the program.
10-year-old Reba Brown came away with driving the winner of the Midgets category with Just Jack with fellow Sydney reinsman Mason Bigeni finishing third with Flash.
Reba then backed up for her second win for the night with Mr Fantangles in the Ponies division. It was Mr Fantangles, who has been part of the Brown family since 2010 and has introduced four family members into harness racing, second Inter Dominion Final after success after winning at Menangle last year, Tanner Brown taking the reins on that occasion.
13-year-old Rylee Kiddle was also a shining light in taking out the Shetland category with Mr Rocket Fuel with fellow NSW reinsman George Lee finishing third with Sir Eric.
Tamworth Regional Mini Trot president Dwayne Brown stated he "was proud" of all the children who represented from the Tamworth Club and was pleased with the "sportsmanship" shown by all who attended the Finals night.
The $500,000 SENtrack Inter Dominion Final for pacers was won by the Jason Grimson-trained and Cameron Hart-driven I Cast No Shadow at $16 for the win.
Grimson also won the 2021 Inter Dominion Final with Boncel Benjamin, making it back-to-back wins.
