THE FESTIVE season is in full swing and the proof was in the pudding when visitors and shoppers flocked to Quirindi for a mega market day on the weekend.
Quirindi Country Markets hosted the 'Christmas In The Park' event at the local showground on Sunday.
Visitors told the Leader the crowd was huge, with people travelling from far and wide just for the event, including one family who drove nearly two hours from Coonabarabran to have some fun and do some shopping.
The morning started with a traditional smoking ceremony before Santa popped in for selfies.
There were dance performances as well as live music and entertainment, side show alley games, and a free kids corner with games, crafts, face painting, jumping castle, and more.
There was plenty of opportunities to snap up some local festive gifts as Christmas fast approaches.
There were lots of stalls to choose from and the Christmas in the Park event even had a parcel pick-up station and a wrapping station, complete with gift tags so people didn't forget which present was for which loved one.
Families delighted in the rotary chocolate wheel.
A show and shine presentation was entertaining for visitors in the afternoon.
