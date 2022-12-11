The Northern Daily Leader
Quirindi Country Markets' Christmas in the Park event proves popular

By Newsroom
December 11 2022 - 6:30pm
THE FESTIVE season is in full swing and the proof was in the pudding when visitors and shoppers flocked to Quirindi for a mega market day on the weekend.

