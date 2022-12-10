Six of Central North's best young female players are preparing to showcase their talents on the world stage.
Tomi Gavin, Tyanna Kerr, Martha Harvey, Brooke McKinnon, Amalie Gosper and Amelie Cobb-Johnson will wing their way to New Zealand this coming weekend for the World School Sevens.
McKinnon (Bingara), Harvey (Narrabri) and Kerr (Tamworth) will play for the Western Sydney Two Blues side while Gavin (Tamworth), Cobb-Johnson (Edgeroi) and Gosper (Narrabri) will line up for the Australian Cavaliers, which is a Barbarians side.
READ ALSO:
Running since 2016, the two day tournament is being held at Pakuranga Rugby Club in Auckland on December 18 and 19 and will feature teams from across the world.
The list of competing girls teams includes teams from New Zealand, Canada, Japan, the Cook Islands, Samoa, and even Scotland and Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.