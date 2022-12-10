The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Six Central North players selected to play at World School Sevens

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 11 2022 - 11:30am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pirates' Tomi Gavin is one of six Central North players heading to New Zealand for the World Schools Sevens.

Six of Central North's best young female players are preparing to showcase their talents on the world stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.