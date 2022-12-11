Enigmatic off-spinner Matt Bryant returned to first grade with a bang, with his man of the match performance propelling Old Boys to a confidence-building win over North Tamworth in a one-dayer at No 1 Oval.
In only his second top-grade match this season, Bryant - who moves between first and second grade - finished with 4-21 off eight overs after wily captain Ben Middlebrook entrusted him to open the bowling.
Middlebrook said Bryant was bowling "outstanding at the moment".
"Over my time at the club he has been in and out [of first grade]," the skipper said.
"But when he puts his mind to it, he's quality - and we saw that today [Saturday]. He bowled outstanding early on.
"I used him for a couple of overs to start the innings. And then he came back after [his elder brother] Dan bowled five overs, and really took those wickets and really changed the momentum for us."
After winning the toss and batting, third-placed Norths reached 5-71 when Bryant took three quick wickets: Cameron Reeves (3), Shawn Mepham (15) and William Doyle (0) - leaving the Redbacks struggling at 8-80.
They finished on 9-124 off 40 overs - with Mitch Lincoln (32 not out) and Brendan Rixon (28) the leading run-scorers.
In reply, fourth-placed Old Boys finished on 7-125 in the 28th over. Corey Sommers and Daniel Bryant both made 27, while three Redbacks - Brad Redshaw, Adam Greentree and Michael Rixon - snared two wickets.
Middlebrook said: "We've been struggling a bit this year - a lot of guys finding their way into first grade.
"And I just fielt today was the most near-complete bowling performance that we've had in a long time."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
