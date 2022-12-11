The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Matt Bryant stars with ball for Old Boys in win over North Tamworth

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
December 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Enigmatic off-spinner Matt Bryant returned to first grade with a bang, with his man of the match performance propelling Old Boys to a confidence-building win over North Tamworth in a one-dayer at No 1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.