Sixteen years after he welcomed his son Charlie into the world, Jon Stone got the chance to share with him a "very special" moment that combined two things close to his heart: family and cricket.
At Riverside 1 on Saturday afternoon, Charlie Stone made his first-grade debut when the batsman played for South Tamworth in a one-dayer against Bective East.
By his side was Jon, who was promoted from second grade in order to play alongside his boy on a day permeating with significance - including Souths recording an important win.
It was the end destination of a long journey that began when Jon - a former veteran Souths first-grader - ended a lengthy retirement so he could play with Charlie when he started his grade career, in fourth grade at Souths, several years ago.
Both father and son had progressed to second grade, before Souths' first-grade captain Chris Skilton elevated them to the premier competition.
Charlie learned that had happened when he woke on Saturday morning. His old man delivered the uplifting news.
Charlie, in year 10 at Farrer, said that achieving his long-held goal of playing top grade was made "even better" by his father's inclusion in the side.
"I've been playing with Dad for a few years now, and watched him, throughout my younger years, playing first grade," he said.
"And I always thought I'd like to have a go [in first grade]. And it's good to make your debut with Dad in the team as well."
Batting at No 4, Charlie made 10 as Souths finished on 5-135 in the 39th over in reply to Bective's 134.
"I was pretty happy: I got one catch and 10 runs," Charlie said. "So yeah. Did what I needed to."
Jon said playing with his son on Saturday was "very special". He also relished the chance to reunite with a number of his good mates who he played with "back in the day", such as Skilton and Tom Groth.
"So it was wonderful, and a very proud moment to be able to walk on to the field with Charlie and enjoy the moment," he said.
Mitch Smith was again solid at the top of the order for Souths, top-scoring with 36, while Skilton finished on 27 not out as the last-placed side won for the second time this season.
So it was wonderful, and a very proud moment to be able to walk on to the field with Charlie and enjoy the moment.- Jon Stone
Brothers Jye and Luke Paterson picked up three wickets and two wickets, respectively, for the Bulls.
Earlier, the second-placed Bulls were unable to capitalise on another strong start from openers Jye Paterson (32) and Abel Carney (25), who compiled a 60-run partnership.
Skilton claimed 3-20 off 6.1 overs, while Sam Murphy and Carter McIlveen both took two wickets.
