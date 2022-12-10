The Northern Daily Leader

Armidale Cup contender Point Counterpoint is the top weight

By Ray Hickson
December 10 2022 - 6:00pm
Stirling Osland's Point Counterpoint is the top weight for the Armidale Cup. Picture by Peter Hardin

Trainer Stirling Osland isn't a stickler for weights and measures so remains confident Point Counterpoint can lug a big weight and win Sunday's $60,000 Tooheys Armidale Cup (1900m) while warning the lighter weighted stablemate Kingstar Bullet shouldn't be underestimated.

