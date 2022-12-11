The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Nicole Davey reflects on journey to 2000 Paralympics as special guest at North West annual presentation

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 11 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2000 Paralympian and former Oxley High student Nicole Davey had an inspiring message for athletes at the annual North West presentation.

Nicole Davey's journey to the pinnacle of Paralympic sport is an inspiring one of determination, hard work, overcoming barriers, sacrifice and the relentless pursuit of a dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.