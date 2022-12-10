The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Gallery is exhibiting six shows to round out 2022

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
December 10 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sculptor Anita Johnson's salvaged broken objects are on show at Tamworth Regional Gallery. Picture by Eva Baxter

There's a light-heartedness to Anita Johnson's exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.