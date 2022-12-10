There's a light-heartedness to Anita Johnson's exhibition.
A sound speaker emits the buzzing of bees, and tools that would typically be used to impact, have been softened.
"I don't view brokenness as an end point, I view it as a starting point," the sculptor said.
The exhibition is one of six on display to end the year at Tamworth Regional Gallery.
READ MORE:
Ms Johnson particularly enjoys meeting the people of Tamworth when she visits the city.
The Wollongong-based artist grew up in the small country town of Jamberoo.
"That experience of growing up in country kind of stays with you wherever you go," she said.
Joining Ms Johnson on the list of billed artists is Manilla's own Liz Priestley.
She lives by the river, and her exhibition is an expression of how she feels when she's within the landscape.
"As a kid growing up in the country, you're out," she said.
"You're just wandering around picking up sticks and bones and wanting to be out in that environment."
The murmurings of found things by Anita Johnson runs until January 29, and Elemental: Light and the Landscape by Liz Priestley is open from December 10 to February 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.