Rhys Mackay's talent is matched by his determination and dedication.
Following a year which saw him co-captain the North West hockey side at the State PSSA Championships, and later win gold with the NSW team at the School Sport Australia Championships, the Tamworth Public School student was on Friday named the North West Schools Sports Association's Most Outstanding Primary Athlete for 2022.
The first time the association has been able to hold its annual presentation for three years, Adam Williams was recognised as the Most Outstanding Secondary Athlete and overall Sportsperson of the Year.
The Farrer student wasn't able to receive his award in person as he was in Adelaide running his way to silver in the under-18 men's 1500m at the Australian Schools Track and Field Championships.
Williams got a good run through the race sitting just outside the lead for most of it, and then finished on strongly to pip the second of the Victorian runners in the final lunge to the line.
He has the 3000m coming up on Sunday morning.
It comes after he won gold in the 17yrs 3000m and silver in the 1500m at the NSW All Schools Championships. Earlier he had won gold in both events at the CHS Championships.
He also excelled in cross-country winning the NSW All Schools title for the 17yrs 6km.
Mackay's achievements were all the more exceptional given that he is only in Year 5.
He enjoyed success locally with Kiwis, was part of the Tamworth side that broke the association's 15 year York Cup drought and named player of the tournament, donned state colours for the first time and helped his Tamworth Public School side win the State PSSA title.
"I was almost in tears," Mackay said of the latter.
"We worked so hard.
"The year before that was cancelled because of COVID. We had made it all the way through (to the finals), so to come back and get redemption for last year was really good."
The midfielder's individual accomplishments haven't come by accident. He has worked hard.
Most days he is doing something, whether that be club, school, rep or other training, or just shooting practice using the net set up in the family backyard.
He is also part of the under-13s Centre of Development program. Run by Greg Doolan, Mackay said he has helped him a lot.
A multi-talented young sportsman, things don't really slow down over summer.
Early in the new year he will play for the Tamworth under-12s at the Balmain water polo carnival.
He also plays locally and swims for Kootingal-Moonbi.
"Swimming helps with my agility and stamina for hockey and hockey helps with my endurance for swimming, so everything kind of relates and helps me with everything," Mackay said.
At the moment about half a second off a Country qualifying time for his 100m freestyle, he is training hard to get down to that.
2000 Paralympian Nicole Davey was the special guest and was impressed by the amount of talent there is in the zone.
In other major awards, Mackay's TPS side were presented with the Excellence in Sport Award, Oxley High's Abbey Trewern the Kris Stewart Memorial Award on the back of her performance at the State CHS Championships where she made four finals and school-mate Claire McGuirk the Service Award.
She also wasn't present due to nationals commitments.
She is in Perth playing for ACT/NSW Country at the under-19s women's cricket championships.
