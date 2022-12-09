The Northern Daily Leader
Adam Williams and Rhys Mackay recognised for their outstanding sporting success at North West awards

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 9 2022 - 7:37pm, first published 6:00pm
Rhys Mackay receives his Most Outstanding Primary athlete award from special guest, 2000 Paralympian Nicole Davey.

Rhys Mackay's talent is matched by his determination and dedication.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

