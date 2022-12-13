Getting Renewable Energy Zones right for communities

As a result of high energy prices and climate change, the transformation to clean and cheap renewable energy is occurring at an increasingly rapid pace. The thirty-five Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) planned in the eastern states will result in the most profound change to our landscape since land clearing and mining began. Although most Australians are supportive, both regional and city dwellers share concerns about the impact on communities, agriculture, the environment, and biodiversity.
Reports by Sydney University and the Clean Energy Council, however, reveal how most of these concerns can be addressed by adequate planning and local community engagement. Benefits can be shared by pooling funds within each REZ to create significant assets and programs, including training and employment. Microgrids with community batteries improve reliability and reduce power costs. Solar farms can be screened by plantings and agrivoltaic design principles allow dual use of land combining agriculture and electricity generation. Curtailing wind generation during times of high bat activity and painting one turbine black decrease bat and bird mortality respectively.
Undergrounding new transmission lines, as Germany legislated in 2015, is desirable and the Moorabool Shire Council's work in this area is useful. Sydney University's Renewables and Rural Australia report and the Clean Energy Council's Guide to Benefit Sharing are excellent resources. City residents, who will benefit from the power generated, must support regional communities, and demand the highest standards of planning and consultation from government and companies at this critical time.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Another anti-renewables rant, this time from Allan Lisle, full of misinformation and unfounded rhetoric leading us to the inescapable conclusion that some people prefer invisible carbon pollution from the burning of fossil fuels, rather than a much smaller amount of visible pollution from renewable sources at the end of their functional life.
Then Allan mentions Planet of the Humans, the propaganda movie for the anti-renewables brigade.
Both the movie and Allan's assertions can be summed up in the following quote.
"The film's case is akin to arguing that because fruit contains sugar, eating strawberries is no healthier than eating a cheesecake."
If only people would see how we are destroying the environment, that we all depend on, by not embracing renewables and burning fossil fuels instead, but denying and NIMBYism is the hallmark of the anti-renewables crowd who only seem to care for their own wealth and comfort not the future for the children and grandchildren.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
Much has been said by one would assume people who should know, the governor of the Reserve Bank for instance, about how if wages rise, the cost of living and inflation will sky rocket.
Can the governor of the Reserve Bank and the other commentators who follow his line of reasoning please give us the reason prices of essentials are already rising at an alarming rate?
Energy, fuel for your car, insurance for your house, and other things you insure. Groceries, air travel, the list goes on, and we aren't talking the 7 or 8 per cent inflation rate on some of these items, we are talking 200 and 300 per cent.
It seems difficult for me to relate these increases to wages, especially the wage increases that haven't even happened yet.
According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change, IPCC, estimation, the World's remaining carbon budget for a 67 per cent opportunity of limiting world warming to 1.5 percent at the start of 2020 was 400 gigatonnes.
At the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions the world carbon budget will be exceeded before 2030.
More carbon dioxide has been emitted into the World's atmosphere since 1991 than in the rest of human history. Burning fossil fuels is a practice that earns considerable wealth to a number of global Industrial Organisations.
World governments, including Australia, must put an end to burning fossil fuels, a practice that is making it impossible to bring human induced climate change under control.
The IPCC have made it abundantly clear, time and time again, it is the burning of fossil fuels to produce energy and the greenhouse gas emissions that result there from, that must cease if ever human induced climate change is to be controlled and beaten.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
