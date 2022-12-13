Getting Renewable Energy Zones right for communities

Reports by Sydney University and the Clean Energy Council, however, reveal how most of these concerns can be addressed by adequate planning and local community engagement. Benefits can be shared by pooling funds within each REZ to create significant assets and programs, including training and employment. Microgrids with community batteries improve reliability and reduce power costs. Solar farms can be screened by plantings and agrivoltaic design principles allow dual use of land combining agriculture and electricity generation. Curtailing wind generation during times of high bat activity and painting one turbine black decrease bat and bird mortality respectively.