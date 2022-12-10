A SHINY new chapter planned for a local library is going to be much more expensive than first expected, with councillors considering whether to sign over another $300,000.
Tenders for the design and construction of the Kootingal Library Project at the town's hall were "significantly" higher than the budget at the time and negotiations haven't been able to bring it back down.
A report will be put on the table at the Tamworth Regional Council meeting tomorrow night asking it to make a provision for an extra $300,000 in the 2023-2024 financial year.
It would supplement the available funds to ensure an "appropriate contingency" for "unforeseen additional costs".
The project will see the library within the local hall be demolished as well as the outdoor toilet block, construction of a new library, "make good" the hall, construct facilities like a kitchen and community room for the library and hall to share, external pathways and car parking facilities.
The scope of the project could be tightened slightly if "significant market volatility" forces the cost of the reconstruction to blow over budget.
A modified development application will be lodged but the look of the new library is expected to be "generally as per the previous design".
The company council had been in negotiations with, Rice Constructions, provided an updated lump sum contract amount of about $1.45 million.
"The project team has assessed this as representing good value for money," the report said.
Additional funding sources will be investigated throughout the project.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
