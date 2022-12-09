Troy O'Neile's optimism that his five-year-old gelding Beckford can win back-to-back Armidale Cups on Sunday is tempered by what he views as impediments to that happening.
The Tamworth trainer said that based on Beckford's recent form, he was going to be "very competitive back in this grade" in the $60,000 1900m race.
However, O'Neile said he had "concerns" over the short straight at Armidale.
"He is a backmarker," O'Neile said. "We are carrying a big weight - 60kgs.
"And the majority of the field's carrying 55kg. So that's another hinderance.
"And we went ahead and drew the outside barrier. So that's sort of playing against us a little bit as well."
Despite those obstacles, O'Neile said Beckford - who will be ridden by Serg Lisnyy - was "100 per cent ready to go". "And he's good enough to win that race. He won it last year."
Beckford - who has seven wins in 29 starts for $152,000 in prize money - was on the second line of betting at $5.50 (NSW TAB fixed odds).
The Stirling Osland-trained Point Counterpoint (Aaron Bullock) was the $4.20 favourite.
