On paper, you'd think Sam Murphy would be thrilled at how his season has begun.
In just two games, the 18-year-old has rocketed to the top of South Tamworth's wicket-taking charts with eight at just over eight runs apiece.
But the self-effacing youngster is a typically laidback country boy, and quickly played down his impact.
"It's been feeling alright, I wouldn't say it's the best I've ever bowled," Murphy said.
Instead, he admitted, his focus has been on school, and rightly so. He recently wrapped up his Year 12 studies at Oxley, and has been balancing two jobs to save up for a planned gap year in 2023.
"I want to do a gap year, work, hopefully go to England for a bit," Murphy said.
Once 2023 is done, he is eyeing a move to Wollongong where he wants to study Sport and Exercise Science, before adding a fourth year in Exercise Physiology.
This, he said, would enable him to follow in the family business and potentially work at Rural Fit, as his mother, Paula, does.
In the short term, however, Murphy will concentrate on his bowling duties, as he has become the de facto leader of the Souths attack.
"You could say that [I've had to take on a senior bowling role]," Murphy said.
"We're missing a few bowlers this year, and we've had a couple of second-graders step up this season."
Having picked up a five-wicket haul in his first game, against North Tamworth, and three more last weekend against Tamworth City, Murphy will surely have a crucial role to play in this Saturday's fixture against Bective.
Though the two sides have not played yet, as their first-round clash was washed out, South Tamworth captain Mitch Smith has been impressed with Murphy's performances this year.
"We just know him to be such a smart bowler, a smart cricketer really," Smith said.
"He knows where to bowl at the right time really. He's bowled a few wides, but he knows where the wickets are."
With just one win from their first three games, South Tamworth has been hamstrung by inconsistent player availability so far this year. The one match in which they had their top-flight side available, in round three, resulted in a seven-wicket win against Old Boys.
This Saturday, Smith said they will need to find ways to remain in the game against the second-ranked first grade side even when their best team isn't available.
"To be honest, I think we're a bit sheepish having only one win," he said.
"It was comprehensive, but the other games haven't reflected that [ability].
"We've got to find that resourcefulness to be competitive when we don't have that full squad."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.