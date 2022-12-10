A BARRABA man is set to fight allegations his was driving a four-wheel-drive that had sparks flying after two wheels disintegrated.
Rocco Avati appeared in Tamworth Local Court on two sets of matters after police allege he was caught driving while suspended twice in a matter of days.
He was arrested in Queen Street on December 6 after they spotted an orange-coloured Ford Territory with sparks flying onto the road as the vehicle drove on two rims, with no registration plates.
He represented himself in the bail hearing and was conditionally released to live in Barraba.
The 51-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of driving while suspended; using an unregistered vehicle on a public road; using an uninsured vehicle on the road; driving over the speed limit.
He's also denied allegations of driving while suspended; using an unregistered vehicle on the road; and using an unsafe vehicle on road.
Magistrate Julie Soars set the case down for hearing in Tamworth Local Court in February.
As part of his bail conditions, Avati must not drive any vehicle or occupy the driver's seat, unless he is licensed to do so.
He must also stay out of trouble and not commit any offences; and not drive a vehicle unless it is registered and insured.
According to the police case, highway patrol officers from Moree were patrolling the Barraba area on the morning of December 6 when an orange-coloured Ford Territory caught their attention.
Officers said the four-wheel-drive had no registration plates and two disintegrated tyres that had the vehicle travelling along on two rims.
Police allege the man drove about 20km with the flat tyres before he was stopped by police on Queen Street, near the intersection of Henry Street.
Officers inspected the vehicle before checks revealed the man allegedly had a suspended licence.
Police claimed he was arrested earlier that week on similar driving charges.
The 51-year-old from Barraba was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged.
