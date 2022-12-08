Scone Horse Festival to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The iconic Scone Horse Festival, which attracts more than 10,000 visitors and equestrians from across the country, has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings and Queens of the Stables'.
The 10-day festival will take place between May 4 and 14 and will include exciting equine events showcasing the versatility of the horse and the important role they play within the Upper Hunter Valley region and around the world.
Scone Horse Festival president Andrew Cooper said the theme celebrated the men and women who bred and worked with horses, and paid tribute to our longest ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and her enduring love for horses.
"Queen Elizabeth started riding when she was three and continued to do so until the year of her passing," Mr Cooper said.
"From beginning with a Shetland pony named Peggy to being the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred, Estimate. The Queen's lifelong love for horses is something we resonate with and aim to showcase in next year's Kings and Queens themed festival.
"The Coronation of His Majesty the King also falls on the same weekend as our 2023 street parade."
In 2023 the Upper Hunter will see people travelling from across NSW and interstate to attend the iconic equestrian festival.
"The festival, situated in Scone - the birthplace of over 50 per cent of Australia's thoroughbred racehorses, showcases the versatility of the horse and pays homage to all breeds and equine skills including thoroughbreds, Australian Stock horses, draught horses, rodeos, dressage, show-jumping and more," Mr Cooper said.
"The festival will include an equine extravaganza, the iconic street parade, sheep dog trials, yarns night, farrier demonstrations, the Scone Horse Show, thoroughbred industry awards, a stud farm tour and the well-loved two-day race carnival - The Scone Cup Carnival."
