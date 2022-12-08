The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Jumble sale raises vital funds for Tamworth branch of Red Cross

By Newsroom
December 8 2022 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Visitors to the Tamworth Branch of the Australian Red Cross were able to snap up a bargain on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.