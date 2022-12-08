Visitors to the Tamworth Branch of the Australian Red Cross were able to snap up a bargain on Thursday.
Tables were loaded up with clothes, jams, pickles, plants, cakes and bric a brac for the monthly jumble sale, where shoppers were able to fill a bag for just $5.
President of the Tamworth Branch of the Red Cross, Helen Lesley, said the sale items are surplus goods from the retail outlet in Peel Street.
"People donate to the retail outlet. They can't sell everything, so they bag it up for us and save it for us," she said.
"And some of our volunteers make the jam and pickles and baking, so it's a combined effort from all the volunteers.
"The young families come in there and they fill a bag for five dollars and they leave as happy as larks."
COVID put a pause on the fundraiser, but now it's back bigger and better than ever.
"We just run it COVID-safe now," Ms Lesley said.
On Thursday, the group raised about $500, which will go towards helping to spruce up the hall.
"The hall was built in 1965 and it's looking a little dated," Ms Lesly said.
"The hall is rented out nearly every day of the week.
"The Smith Family, they use it a couple of days a week and then there are dance groups, exercise groups, every day of the week there is something there."
On Wednesdays the Red Cross runs a trauma teddy finishing school, making bears for children experiencing trauma.
"We are desperate for volunteers for our trauma teddy program, but we just do what we can do," Ms Lesley said.
"Some of the people that come along to that, they just want to have a chat. We don't mind, we can all talk."
If you are interested in lending a hand, feel free to head along most Wednesdays from 10am, or give Helen Lesley a call on 0421 657 732 for further information.
The next jumble sale won't be held until after the Tamworth Country Music Festival, on February 16, 2023, at the Red Cross Hall in Kable Avenue, next to Diggers.
