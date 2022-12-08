It's all about the kids in the lead up to Christmas (and then some)!

On Saturday 10 December come along to the Capitol Theatre to see the End Of Year Showcase for O'Grady Drama. This production includes all students from the drama and musical theatre studio. The Students will excite and entertain you with the skills they have learned all year, showcased into their annual production.
This is the fourth annual production showcase with two performances on the day at 11am and 6pm.
Come along and celebrate Christmas with Elysian Performing Arts Gunnedah at their End Of Year Showcase with a double bit of Christmas fun!
Act 1 is A CHRISTMAS WISH - What happens when Tinkerbell tries to get Peter Pan and all the naughty lost children onto Santa's good list? Santa sends in Mary Poppins of course!!
Act 2 is CUPIDS GAMBIT - A brand new contemporary work by the Elysian Company Class. This Romeo & Juliet inspired story is a visual delight as it is played out on Cupid's Chessboard.
Fun for the whole family, come along to the Capitol Theatre on Sunday 11 December at 1.30pm for this funny Christmas themed dance showcase.
The senior performance ensemble of O'Grady Drama New England presents it annual production Never Never Alone - directed by Ben Mettam. Performances are on Saturday 17 December at 2pm and 7.30pm at the Capitol Theatre.
Never, Never Alone is a contemporary, Australian, ghost story, best told around a fire!
People are going missing in the small, outback town of Darrimie. Who or what is to blame? Crocs? Sink holes? The unforgiving landscape? Or is it something more sinister?
Three sisters, haunted by the same dream, try to understand the missing pieces of their past. The characters are catapulted into the land of the lost and found, where the reality and legend begin to blur.
Can't decide what to buy the grandchild, niece or nephew that has all the toys, this Christmas?
Buy them an experience and every child will have an amazing time at the Biggest Amber Lawrence and Colin Buchanan Kids Country Show in the World on Sunday 15 January in the Tamworth Town Hall. Then the children will have something to look forward to when all the Christmas hype is over too!!
Joining forces, Amber and Colin are two established and successful artists in their own right, together they will bring a family kids show like no other.
Amber Lawrence has been entertaining kids since she first released The Kids Gone Country album in 2016. Since then, she has toured relentlessly bringing fun to families and schools across Australia with her kids country music, especially the favourite 'My Big Mack Truck' which has amassed millions of views from around the world. As a well-known country artist and a mother of 1, Amber loves bringing together her two passions (music and family) into her kids shows.
Joining Amber, Colin Buchanan will bring his fun, cheeky (and sometimes crazy) country kids songs. One of Australia's most prolific songwriters, the "Bucko" in "Bucko & Champs" (hello Aussie Jingle Bells!), and the comedic musician for ABC's TGIF show, it's Colin's beloved Playschool songs from albums such as Nicky Nacky Nocky Noo and I Want My Mummy that will bring kids to the dance floor. Colin brings something for everyone. It can be said of his kids music that "sometimes it sounds like a kids album for grown-ups, sometimes it's like a grown-ups album for kids!"
Get your tickets now and give the children a Christmas memory that will last for many years to come.
To purchase tickets for these and many more up-coming shows visit, entertainmentvenues.com.au, in person at Capitol Theatre Box Office or over the phone on 67675200.
