The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Can't decide on a gift for the young ones this year, how about an experience that will delight

By Theatre Talk
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's all about the kids in the lead up to Christmas (and then some)!

O'Grady Drama Showcase  

On Saturday 10 December come along to the Capitol Theatre to see the End Of Year Showcase for O'Grady Drama. This production includes all students from the drama and musical theatre studio. The Students will excite and entertain you with the skills they have learned all year, showcased into their annual production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.