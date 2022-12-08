It's all about the kids in the lead up to Christmas (and then some)!

Joining Amber, Colin Buchanan will bring his fun, cheeky (and sometimes crazy) country kids songs. One of Australia's most prolific songwriters, the "Bucko" in "Bucko & Champs" (hello Aussie Jingle Bells!), and the comedic musician for ABC's TGIF show, it's Colin's beloved Playschool songs from albums such as Nicky Nacky Nocky Noo and I Want My Mummy that will bring kids to the dance floor. Colin brings something for everyone. It can be said of his kids music that "sometimes it sounds like a kids album for grown-ups, sometimes it's like a grown-ups album for kids!"