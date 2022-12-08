For a Tamworth foursome, it will be a long trip south to contest the running of the mini trots Inter Dominion at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
And it will be girl power all the way for Morgan Coney, Reba Brown, Rylee Kiddle and Mia McMillan as they represent NSW on the big stage.
For Tamworth Regional Mini Trots president Dwayne Brown, it is certainly a proud moment for him and his club.
"The kids do a great job with their ponies," he said. "They have to train them each day to make sure they have match fitness, as well as looking after the feeding and grooming of their horses.
"And all these young girls know how to be competitive on the track."
Morgan, 12, who will be competing in the midget division with her pony Bullit Proof.
Morgan is the younger sister of leading North West reinswoman Jemma Coney, who last week accomplished driving her 100th career winner, at the Tamworth meeting.
Rylee, 13, will race Mr Rocket Fuel in the shetland division.
Carrying the title of Champion of Champions, Rylee will be using all her skills in a bid to pick up an Inter Dominion title.
She gained the Champion of Champions title at the state mini trot championships at Tamworth back in April.
Her cousin, 10-year-old Reba, will take the reins behind Mr Fantangles in the pony division.
Mr Fantangles won an Inter Dominion final at Tabcorp Park Menangle last year when driven by Reba's older brother Tanner, and the pony has been such a great family asset.
Reba's older brothers Rory and Scotty-Jon also enjoyed wins with Mr Fantangles, with the little pony joining the Brown family back in 2010.
Rory and Scotty-Jon are enjoying their time in both the training and driving ranks at registered meetings, after learning skills in the mini trots - with Rory driving winners and Scotty-Jon training 27 winners and having 34 winning drives.
The cheers will be very loud trackside from the Brown family for Mr Fantangles.
Mia McMillan will be driving Velvets Little Star in the pony division, and is fresh off winning this year's mini trots Miracle Mile behind Lumberjack Willie. The win came at Menangle.
"It is a great discipline for the younger kids, and it is a great grounding for when the kids graduate to the diving ranks," Brown said.
"At present we have the likes of Tom Ison, Jack Chapple, and Jemma Coney - just to name three - who have graduated from the mini trots, and they are all having success."
