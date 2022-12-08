The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Focus now on environmental damage following last Oven Mountain community session

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OMPS project development manager Stephen March with Save Our Macleay River executive Arthur Bain at the Willawarrin information session. Picture supplied by OMPS Pty Ltd

The proposed Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Storage project between Armidale and Kempsey has raised many concerns in the Macleay Valley, but there is one thing stakeholders are agreeing on - the necessity of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.