The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth City Swimming Club head coach Nicolas Monet secures job at The Southport School

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth City Swimming Club coach Nicolas Monet feels the love. Picture by Andrew Pearson Photography

It was 15 years ago that a piece of Tamworth burrowed into Nicolas Monet's heart during his summer of discovery as a coach at the Tamworth City Swimming Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.