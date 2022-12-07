IN a mass exodus of bank branches in the bush, a Tamworth store has confirmed it will also be shutting its doors.
St George bank confirmed to the Leader the company will close its stand alone branch on Peel Street after customers were notified by mail.
The branch will relocate to the Westpac store, on the corner of Peel and Brisbane streets, to create what the company calls a 'co-location'.
Chief customer engagement officer for Westpac Group Ross Miller said the co-location was an important part of the brands strategy.
"Bringing two branches together under one roof to maintain a strong presence for both brands in the region, ensuring our customers will continue to have access to all the services they have today, supported by the same people," he said.
Staff at the St George branch will move to the Westpac store on February 14 next year.
The closure of the stand-alone branch comes after ANZ customers in Gunnedah, NAB clients in Barraba and those who bank with Westpac in Moree were notified the branches would close next year.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson slammed the abandonment of regional customers, calling the closures "disrespectful".
Mr Anderson said he was concerned about the welfare of vulnerable and elderly community members who opt for face-to-face service.
"Some people in our region still use cheques, some people in our region choose not to use online banking," he said.
"These people have been forgotten."
With growing populations and strong interest in improving public infrastructure, Mr Anderson said it was time to be investing rather than abandoning communities.
"It wouldn't surprise me if our people started to vote with our feet and abandon the big 4 like they are abandoning us," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
