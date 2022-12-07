Jack Hatton and Zac Craig have been best mates throughout their time at Farrer.
And the former can't wait to make his Central North Colts debut next week alongside his closest friend, when they take to the field together for the Country Colts tournament in Queanbeyan.
"It makes it a lot easier, especially when you're coming into a side with a lot of blokes you've never met before," Hatton said.
"You don't get a lot of guys my age with the opportunity to play with their best mate from school. Like, they can do their schoolwork together and then on the weekend go and play first grade together, you don't get that a lot.
"I'm pretty lucky."
At just 17 years old, Hatton is a surprisingly thoughtful cricketer.
Having made his first grade debut for Old Boys in the 2020/21 season, Hatton produced his best figures last year with a haul of 6-21 against Tamworth City.
And though that gave him a much-needed shot of confidence, Hatton soon learned another lesson that he believes will only help him improve: that highs in cricket can quickly become lows.
"That [six-for] was a really good confidence boost, I had a lot of luck that day," he said.
"But the game straight after that, I bowled really badly against West Tamworth and they beat us ... it was a reality check, to get six-for one week and then get pumped the next week."
Though his dream is to pursue cricket into the professional ranks, Hatton is also at an age where he needs to begin thinking practically about his future should sport not pan out.
The time he has spent boarding at Farrer has clearly had an influence on the young man, who hopes to study agronomy at university.
"I'm really enjoying my agriculture here at school," Hatton said.
"I don't really mind where I am as long as I'm out on the farm doing something."
His proclivity for being active outdoors will be sated next week at the Country Colts, with four straight days of cricket scheduled.
In a fortunate turn, the Central North side has also taken part in this year's Connolly Cup competition, which Hatton believes has made for the perfect preparation.
Opening the bowling for the CNZ side, he has been in good form so far, and built a strong partnership with fellow opening bowler, Alex Stafa.
"I get some pretty good inswing, so when I can get it in the spot that I want it ... if I can do that nearly every game, that puts us on the front foot straight away," Hatton said.
"Myself and Alex Stafa, the other opening bowler, we've been bowling really well in pairs dotting up and taking wickets."
The Country Colts tournament will get underway in Queanbeyan on Monday, with CNZ to begin their campaign against North Coast at Brad Haddin Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.