Cricket: Jack Hatton set to debut in Country Colts competition next week

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:19pm, first published December 7 2022 - 7:00pm
Jack Hatton is built like a typical young fast bowler, but is unusually thoughtful for someone his age. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Jack Hatton and Zac Craig have been best mates throughout their time at Farrer.

