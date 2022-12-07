VERY SPECIAL helpers have made a timely delivery for families going through tough times this holiday season.
Staff from local real estate firm Partner Now Property aren't quite the Christmas elves people might expect to see, but they did make a special stop at Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House on Wednesday.
They were armed with bags full of Christmas gifts for families and children using the service over the Christmas period.
READ ALSO:
Ronald McDonald House Tamworth manager Rhiannon Curtis, as well as local volunteers, were on hand to welcome the delivery from Partner Now Property on Wednesday morning.
The goody bags stuffed with presents will be handed out to families of sick children ahead of Christmas Day on December 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.