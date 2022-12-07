A HIGH school student has given herself a head start on her dream career all before completing her final exams.
Year 11 McCarthy Catholic College student Molly Smith has already secured herself a position at the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital during her gap year in a bid to help relieve staff shortages.
At the same time as completing her HSC, Molly is studying a Certificate III in Health Services Assistant TVET to gain real-world and practical health experience.
"It has taught me so much about not only nursing but about life, respect, responsibility and time management," she said.
"Not only have I gained experience, but I now have a position as an assistant in nursing at Tamworth hospital.
READ ALSO:
"As well as the opportunity to work at a hospital while I'm attending university."
To complete her course, Molly attends the Tamworth TAFE campus for one day each week and will undertake 80 hours of clinical placement.
Molly said she had "truly set herself up" for her future career pathway.
"The TAFE NSW labs were set out like a real hospital ward, which makes it an incredible place to practice and grow as a nurse."
Director of nursing at Tamworth TAFE Jane Chamberlain said Molly had made a "really clever" step in her career development.
"Molly went to the Tamworth hospital to do her placement and that's where they got to see her and know her," Mrs Chamberlain said.
"And realise what a fantastic little nurse she was."
Mrs Chamberlain said Molly would be at the forefront of helping to fill the healthcare skills shortage which is expected to hit six per cent in the Northern Tablelands sector.
"The hospitals are just crying out for staff," she said.
"Our graduates pick up a lot of basic nursing care so it frees up the registered nurses to do more of the complex care.
"It's filling a really important gap."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.