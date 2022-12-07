The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth McCarthy Catholic College student secures Tamworth hospital placement through TAFE study

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Smith has already secured work at the Tamworth hospital in her gap year. Picture supplied

A HIGH school student has given herself a head start on her dream career all before completing her final exams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.