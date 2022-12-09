A SERIAL thief must pay a Tamworth bottle shop back after he stole more than $800 worth of spirits by shoving bottles down his pants and into shopping bags.
Brayden William Allen was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court to a 10-month prison term to be served in the community.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to eight counts of shoplifting from Dan Murphy's in Tamworth during a month-long spate of offending.
Allen stole a haul worth a total of $834 from the East Tamworth store.
The police case was that Allen was captured on the store's CCTV entering on September 18 and picking up a 10-pack of beer.
He hid a bottle of brandy down his pants.
When Allen was denied service because he had no identification on him, he left the cans behind and walked out with the hidden bottle.
He pulled similar moves across seven days in the space of about a month, sometimes "pretending" to make a purchase then leaving when his card declined, with bottles stashed in his clothing or in shopping bags.
He walked away with a total of two bottles of Green Fairy, an $88 bottle of Elijah Craig, Toki whiskey, Paris Seduction brandy, three bottles of $82 Hennessy VS, and one bottle each of Meukow brandy and cognac.
Eventually on October 15, a staff member alerted management that Allen had returned and he was approached and asked for identification. He said he had none.
The employee saw the bottle of Meukow brandy in a Woolworths bag Allen was carrying and asked him to put it back.
"No, I brought it in here with me," Allen said, according to the police facts.
"No you didn't, you have to put it back," the employee replied.
Allen swore and left with the brandy. He was spotted getting into the passenger side of a white Holden Commodore.
Allen ventured back to Dan Murphy's on October 21 and picked up two bottles of Meukow cognac, worth $67 each.
In his hurry to leave the store he shoved one down his pants but the other slipped from his hand and smashed onto the floor, alerting staff. He fled with one bottle.
A record of the incidents was kept and police were alerted.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered Allen to pay $834 total compensation to Dan Murphy's.
He must engage with rehabilitation programs.
The 10-month sentence takes into account other charges Allen was facing of destroying or damaging property; and common assault.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
