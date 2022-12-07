A BARRABA man is in hot water with police after they allegedly found him driving a four-wheel-drive on two rims with no registration.
Highway patrol officers from Moree were patrolling the Barraba area on Tuesday morning when an orange-coloured Ford Territory caught their attention.
Officers said the four-wheel-drive had no registration plates and two disintegrated tyres that had the vehicle travelling along on two rims.
Police allege the man drove about 20km with the flat tyres before he was stopped by police on Queen Street, near the intersection of Henry Street.
Officers inspected the vehicle before checks revealed the man allegedly had a suspended licence.
Police claim he was on bail for driving charges after he was arrested earlier this week.
The 51-year-old from Barraba was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was questioned.
He was later charged with driving while suspended; using an unregistered vehicle; using an unsafe car on the road; and breaching bail.
He was refused bail by police to front Tamworth Local Court.
"While it's the time of year we love seeing pretty lights, we don't love seeing rims making sparks on the road," a police spokesperson said.
