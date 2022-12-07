Lake Keepit was a hive of activity.
The foreshore was packed with family groups using the lake and Reflections Park's facilities. On the water were many ski-boats, jet-skis and sailing craft.
The morning races were part of this season's Sprint Series, made up of two short races and the main event - a heat of the River Race Series.
Thirteen sailing boats were in the water and enjoyed a good north-easterly breeze that caused white caps in the morning but steadily dropped as the day progressed.
In the catamaran fleet, Drew Green dominated the morning races, with Michael Juchau a close second.
In the afternoon, Doug Whiteman drew ahead of the bunched cat fleet but Green was too good on the homeward leg of the river race.
A special mention to Lachlan Overton and his brother Oliver, who sailed a marie cat so competently that they where only just beaten by veteran marie cat sailor Dave Alwyn.
The mono hulls enjoyed the close racing produced by the sprint series with Mick Bradfield and Hugh Evans battling for line honours.
Evergreen Kevin Overton and Robbie Cull struggled to hold off an ever-improving Robert Kelly and the fleet was bunched at the finish.
Fast forward to Sunday, and a series of three short-course races were held in a light and variable breeze.
A good fleet of predominantly laser dinghies completed three short races over a triangular course, during which time the wind came from most points of the compass.
It was an excellent lesson in very light-wind sailing from both older and younger sailors.
Close racing was the order of the day with Hugh Evans dominating with three wins. Fast-improving youngster Lochie Overton finished third, second and fourth in his three races.
Meanwhile, the Lake Keepit Sailing Club will again hold its three-day Summer Sailing Camp early from January 2-3.
This program is a learn-to-sail one, where on-water and theory sessions are held for the whole family.
For returning participants, on-water coaching will be given to further improve sailing skills and boat handling.
The club provides boats for sailing participants and if a family has a boat, bring it along and boat tuning and coaching can be given at all levels by a team of instructors.
Sailing is a sport that is open to all ages and can be a great family activity.
