JESSIE Bills wants to change the world.
It starts with encouraging more females into the trades industry.
The 18-year-old will receive $5,000 each year for three years, as the recipient of a Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarship.
The fund is provided to apprentices who have demonstrated hardship in their personal circumstances, capability and a positive attitude.
Life's challenges began for Jessie when her parents split up before she started high school.
She moved six hours away from her father, to Inverell.
Incessant bullying caused her to swap schools during her high school career.
"It got very hard" in year ten," she said.
"I couldn't even sit my exams.
"[I would] just shake when I tried to sit a yearly exam, which affects your HSC."
Her mother was diagnosed with cancer when Jessie was 15, and she spent much of her final years of schooling taking care of her.
Doctors told Jessie's mother, 2022 would be the final year of her life, but "she's still going strong".
Jessie spent a lot of time pulling cars apart and putting them back together with her brother after her parents separated.
She was told it wasn't normal for her to be interested in mechanics, because of her gender.
As the only female auto-mechanic at Tamworth's Buslines company, it can be "challenging" at times to work in a male-dominated space.
"When I first started, I couldn't lift tyres,: she said.
"I couldn't swing off wrenches. I couldn't do anything."
She wasn't strong enough, but asking for help scared her.
Luckily, a colleague taught her the tips and tricks of the trade.
"Now, I've built up that strength to be able to do those things, but it was definitely a struggle," she said.
Being told she couldn't, but persisting, has made her want other females to feel strong enough to follow in her footsteps.
"If you're told for a very long time you can't do something, you just believe you can't do something," she said.
"I think it builds a lot of power and confidence in saying, 'well, if he can do it, I can do it'."
It's why she is working with TAFE to go into schools to speak to female students about entering her industry.
"I think it's perceived males have more passion in the trade than females, and that's definitely something that needs to change," she said.
