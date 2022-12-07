The boy has become the man.
And at the Sleeman Sports Complex in Brisbane on Saturday night, Tamworth Muay Thai fighter Josh McCulloch will attempt to manhandle a Thai who has reportedly had some 400 bouts and some 350 wins and has fought on big stages in Thailand. It is, without a doubt, the biggest outing of McCulloch's career.
Seven years after walking into Chaffey's Martial Arts as a chubby teenager in need of a confidence boost after suffering third-degree burns in a high-school science lab accident, the 21-year-old will put his Rise national lightweight belt on the line against Gold Coast-based 30-something Orono Pumlumnow.
Read more:
In only his fifth professional fight - he has won his four previous contests, three by stoppage - McCulloch's latest challenge is the No 2 showdown on a card headlined by the highly anticipated match-up between George Mann and Jake Lund for the WBC light heavyweight diamond world title.
Coming off a hard-fought stoppage win over experienced Thai Nithichai Yoadam in Sydney a month ago, McCulloch said he was ready for a "war".
"This is another step up in competition," he said. "But the thing is, I know that fighting someone of this calibre will only bring the best out in me.
"I'll probably show more talent than I've showed in any other fight, just from having this opportunity."
The former national amateur champion - unbeaten since 2016 and with a record of 20 wins, two loss and two draws from 24 fights - had his first pro bout in February and believes all of his three subsequent contests have been an elevation in class.
"It's not like I'm taking an opponent that I should beat; I'm taking the correct steps in my career to set me up in the future. And next year, hopefully, after getting this win [on Saturday], we can open up a WBC Australian title [shot]."
McCulloch's long-held end goal is a world title, which he has chased with his version of an acute single-mindedness that has rippled through the ages in combat sports.
Still nowhere near his fighting prime and now armed with more power as his body has morphed muscularly with age and an improved diet, he is fortified by an unshakable self-belief.
I still believe that the best is yet to come.- Scott Chaffey
Chaffey said "all the right people in the Muay Thai community have definitely taken notice" of his charge.
"I've had a few interesting phone calls already in regards to next year," he said, adding that the win over Yoadam "definitely opened a lot of people's eyes".
"I think there will be a lot more people tuning in now to watch how he goes," the mentor said, adding: "I still believe that the best is yet to come."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.