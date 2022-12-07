The Northern Daily Leader

Swimming: Jacob and Tahlia Smith bound for Brisbane to further swimming careers

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 7 2022 - 7:30pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Smith and Tahlia Smith (inset) will both relocate to Brisbane in the coming weeks to pursue elite swimming careers. Picture by Aaron Smith.

Jacob and Tahlia Smith have swum their last races for Gunnedah Swimming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.