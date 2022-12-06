The Northern Daily Leader
Memorial for slain policeman Detective Inspector Bryson Anderson unveiled by family and police

By Maureen Dettre
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:10pm
A decade after decorated NSW policeman Bryson Anderson was killed on the job, a memorial has been unveiled to stand as a permanent symbol of his service and sacrifice.

