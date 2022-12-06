The Northern Daily Leader

Swimming: Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club hosts first two-day carnival

By Zac Lowe
December 6 2022 - 6:00pm
Lila and Austin Beer at the Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Carnival over the weekend, which was regarded by the club as a pleasing success. Picture by Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club.

At least four Kootingal Moonbi swimmers will now make their way to the State Age Championships after the club's local carnival over the weekend.

