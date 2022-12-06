At least four Kootingal Moonbi swimmers will now make their way to the State Age Championships after the club's local carnival over the weekend.
Aedan Bijnens, Thomas McDougall, and Jamie Grobler all set state times during the two-day meet, meaning they will join Colby Butler among those from the club who have qualified.
Grobler and Butler will attend the Senior State Age Championships this weekend in Sydney, while Bijnens and McDougall will go to the junior event in March next year.
Their results were one of a number of memorable moments emerge from the club's meet, which featured 48 local swimmers amid a total of 150 in attendance.
Another was the Dash for Cash events, which club publicity officer Olly McDougall said was "the highlight for everyone".
The events were divided into the 10 years and under, 11 and 12 years, and 13 years and over age divisions. The six fastest swimmers in freestyle events from each had the chance to race for cash prizes.
Unsurprisingly, a number of personal bests were set during these races.
The meet as a whole ran well, McDougall said, and having it split over two days seemed to benefit the swimmers.
"It's the first time we've run a carnival over two days," she said.
"We did Saturday afternoon, and then Sunday until lunchtime, and I think that worked out to be quite successful in the sense that it gave the kids a chance to be fresher."
