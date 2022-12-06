TELSTRA customers have been left without phone service and businesses without EFTPOS, after the company failed to notify residents of a planned outage.
The situation has been called a "complete and utter disaster" by Narrabri Shire Council mayor Ron Campbell, who said no consultation was carried out with residents.
Service was switched off on Monday to carry out upgrades to the mobile base station leaving residents without phone service.
Cr Campbell said it was "great" to be getting an upgrade, but the lack of communication had caused distress for residents and business owners.
"There's been no consultation with the community about this and no warning this was going to happen," he said.
"It's caused a huge amount of damage and it's going to cost businesses.
"Not to mention other, many other difficult circumstances this situation puts you under."
Cr Campbell said he couldn't comprehend why a temporary tower could not be installed in the town while the normal service was out.
The outage could not have come at a worse time for residents with harvest and Christmas preparations in full swing.
Barwon MP Roy Butler took to social media on Monday to call out the company for the blunder.
"I question the process of choosing planned outages, harvest and Christmas shopping equals a very poor choice of date," he said.
"At a time when small businesses are in their peak sales period and harvest is still in process. This outage couldn't come at a worse time."
Mr Butler confirmed he had spoken with federal member Mark Coulton about the lack of communication to customers that the outage would take place.
"Mark Coulton has responded confirming a warning text was not sent out," Mr Butler said.
"He will question that."
In a Facebook post on Tuesday Mr Coulton said as soon as he was alerted of the issue his office had been in "constant communication" with Telstra.
"The timing and lack of notice of this particular upgrade was not ideal and has understandably caused a great deal of frustration in the community," he wrote.
"My office has received a number of complaints which have all been lodged with Telstra."
Telstra regional general manager Michael Marom, said an investigation was underway to rectify the mistake.
"Customers should've been given the heads up beforehand, which unfortunately didn't happen," he said.
"We're investigating what went wrong and we're sorry for what would have been a shock, particularly during this time of year."
Phone service is expected to be restored late on Tuesday.
The upgrades will improve 4G as well as "next generation" 5G coverage, Mr Marom said.
"[This] will deliver better speeds and capacity for the community."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
