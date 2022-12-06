The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NIAS: Nine RAS heads in Tamworth for two-day gathering

December 6 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shona Eichorn (first on left) was thrilled to welcome eight fellow CEOs to Tamworth for their two-day stay. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Esteemed CEOs from the nine independent NSW Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) arrived in Tamworth yesterday, marking the first time the collective has visited Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.